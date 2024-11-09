Andrew Watt Scores Six Grammy Nominations

(42 West) Heavyweight music-producer Andrew Watt scored six-Grammy nominations across a multitude of categories spanning rock and pop genres. Among the high-profile nominations are: 'Best Rock Album,' for "Hackney Diamonds," the critically praised 24th studio album from The Rolling Stones, another in the 'Best Rock Album' category for his work on Pearl Jam's chart-topping "Dark Matter" album (the group's recent 12th studio album, hailed as a return to form and one of their best), 'Best Rock Song,' for his work on the Pearl Jam rock single "Dark Matter" and 'Song of the Year,' for his co-songwriting efforts on the Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars smash "Die with a Smile." Additional highlights include nominations in the 'Best Rock Performance' category for Pearl Jam's "Dark Matter" single, and 'Best Pop Duo Performance' for Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile."

The nominations follow what has been a long-running winning streak for Watt, who over the course of the last few years has won several Grammy awards including a 'Producer of the Year' honor for his work on Post Malone's seminal "Hollywood's Bleeding" and Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia." Watt continues to work with a wide-ranging roster of artists not seen since the heyday of Rick Rubin, which include the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Quavo, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Jungkook, Cardi B., Iggy Pop, Metallica, Britney Spears, Peso Pluma, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith and Nile Rodgers to name a few. These projects have not only asserted Watt as music's go-to producer for both chart-topping and critically praised projects, but also solidified his place in music history as an award-winning hitmaker.

The upcoming 2025 Grammy ceremony will once again see Watt being celebrated for his songwriting and producing capabilities. In 2023 Watt was widely recognized for his work on Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones' first album of original music in 18 years, which he solely produced. The album's lead single "Angry" went on to earn Watt a 2023 Grammy nomination for 'Best Rock Song' for his co-writing and producing the track. Watt then produced and co-wrote "Dark Matter," the twelfth studio album by legendary rock icons Pearl Jam that was released in April of 2024. The album soared to number five on the Billboard 200 and went number one on others including Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. Watt was also a co-writer and co-producer on last August's "Die With A Smile," a love song for the ages from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. The single not only garnered wide critical praise, but was enormous global success, peaking atop the Billboard Global 200 chart for eight weeks, becoming the longest-reigning song of 2024, and reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the U.S.

Related Stories

Iggy Pop Teams With Andrew Watt For 'Every Loser' Album

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid

News > Andrew Watt