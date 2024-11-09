HASTING To Deliver 'One Man's Trash'

(BMA) Born and raised on a farm in Clark County, Ohio, HASTING, stage name of songstress Kate Hasting, has all of the cow tippin', tailgate sittin', and dip dippin' know-how you could want out of a rising Country Music Artist. "The farmer's daughter with a twist," she's the kind of artist unafraid to take a simple, "low-hanging fruit" song idea and transform it into something unexpectedly rich and complex-like a bottle of wine...or in this case...box of wine. HASTING exemplifies this on her upcoming single "One Man's Trash" due out November 22, 2024.

"One Man's Trash" is a testament to rebirth-a bold statement that shows how the pain of loss fueled her return to her musical roots. HASTING's family's life was forever altered by the tragic loss of her father and the near-fatal accident that left her mother critically injured. For a time, everything came to a standstill, including HASTING's music. But from this heartbreak emerged a deeper, more resilient voice.

As HASTING shared in a 2020 interview with People Magazine, "What the accident did was give me a chance to be 100% me. For a long time, I tried to be the pretty girl in the sundress singing breakup songs, but the accident was this lightbulb moment telling me that life is too short... why try to be anything other than what you are?"

This turning point also marked the beginning of her journey in recovery, a theme HASTING embraces both candidly and with a healthy dose of humor. As she puts it, "Trash not trashed is the future of my music..." It's a philosophy that infuses her songwriting and performances with both vulnerability and wit. Her fresh perspective has also inspired HASTING to take a more active role in her community and the music industry. She co-founded "Meet Music Row," an initiative dedicated to fostering creative collaboration among up-and-coming artists and established names. And in her hometown, she hosts "HASTING FARM FEST, " an annual celebration of music, art, and connection-proof that her roots in both music and community run deep.

On the new single, HASTING delves deeper into its inspiration: "An ex boyfriend once told me that my lashes were too long, my hair was too blonde, and I was just too much to bring as a wedding date back home. We eventually broke up (shocking, I know) but I never did forget how that made me feel. "One Man's Trash" was originally a breakup song about that situation, but over time it has come to mean more. I think I have always deep down thought I was "too much" or that my weird needed to be dialed down. Writing this song allowed me to confront myself...the good, the bad, and the trashy. Its release comes after a year of slowly working to not only embrace who I am, but love who I am."

She continues, "This song is a ridiculous look at my very real battle to be okay with who I am. I think bringing this song to life and releasing it is a huge personal first step into saying some of the things I have been too afraid to say in the past."

From the very beginning, HASTING has been a natural on stage and off. Her quick wit and unapologetic crowd banter have earned her opening spots with artists such as Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler, Little Big Town, and more. HASTING's ability to connect with those around her have led to a built in following far outside the realm of country music. Now, HASTING is fully embracing the artist she was always meant to be. She's traded in the high heels for Crocs and isn't looking back. While she's written for artists like Priscilla Block, Maggie Baugh, and Alli Colleen, her latest work represents her full creative expression. "One Man's Trash" is the perfect reintroduction to an artist who is evolving, finding her voice, and making music that speaks to both the joy and the messiness of life.

"I want to laugh in this chapter," says HASTING. "I really want to focus on the good in life and bring good to others." And with her music, she's doing just that-bringing a whole lot of heart, humor, and authenticity to the world.

Related Stories

Kid Kapichi Highlight Hastings United FC With 'Let's Get To Work' Video

News > HASTING