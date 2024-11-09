Saint Blonde Take On Casual Dating With New Song 'Prowl'

(BPM) Fresh off their signing to Pale Chord / Rise Records, alternative rock band Saint Blonde is thrilled to share their brand new single and music video "Prowl". A deceptively mellow track with a lithe bass melody, "Prowl" is about the swirl of emotions that comes with the vulnerability of casual dating.

"'Prowl' is more or less a song about dating, finding yourself again in that process, working on yourself and the concept of potentially being emotionally or mentally available to date again," shares vocalist Hunter Fitch. "It's a song about the realities of casual dating when you're a feely person, catching feelings, and trying to live up to expectations. A fling turned into more than a fling type thing, and the feeling of freedom and vulnerability in the process of meeting someone new. It's a song about self improvement and (maybe even remorse in a way). New beginnings and being afraid to make the jump with a new person."

Denton, Texas-based Alternative Rock quintet, Saint Blonde are no strangers to evolution. Formed in 2018, Saint Blonde cut their teeth on the Southwest circuit, playing a mix of jangly and synth-driven bedroom pop tunes with infectious vocal hooks while slowly amassing a humble yet dedicated fanbase on their own terms. As time went on, the band - which consists of Hunter Fitch (Vocals), Tre Rollins (Guitar), Alexander Hernandez (Guitar), Tyler Lee Cooper (Drums), and Kyle Cade (Bass) - would pool their eclectic influences together to shape the future of Saint Blonde's sound into something far more expansive in scale.

After releasing a string of well-received singles consistently, Saint Blonde have racked up an impressive 10 million + streams and, in the process, expand their sonic palette to include everything from angular post-punk to heavy-hitting indie rock - all without losing the core of their foundational sound. In the summer of 2024, Saint Blonde inked a record deal with Pale Chord/Rise Records, joining the label's illustrious roster including Spiritbox, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, and more. They've since begun work on defining the next era of their career which all started with the incendiary label debut single, "Trendsetter."

Now armed with a new record label and a reinvigorated creative spirit, Saint Blonde are gearing up to hit the road hard in 2025 and release their highly anticipated debut album nearly six years in the making. It is now only a matter of time before Saint Blonde becomes a household name.

