The Chainsmokers Reveal 'Don't Lie' Song Remix Bundle

(Columbia) GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released a remix bundle with four new versions of their song "Don't Lie" with international pop sensation Kim Petras. Alex and Drew teamed up with longtime friends The Knocks for a fun and new disco take on the song. The bundle also features fresh new remixes from previous collaborators and supporters Felix Cartal, Truth x Lies, and HILLS.

The original "Don't Lie" has achieved over 13 million streams and views to date. On the song, The Chainsmokers deliver an immediately infectious beat punctuated by glitchy claps, buzz-y synths, and pulsating bass, while Kim leans into flirty verses and flaunts her dynamic range. Directed by Chris Maggio, the original official video sees The Chainsmokers throwdown at a packed day-to-night forest rave when Kim appears to ignite the party, and a massive storm brews.

Fans can stream the new remix bundle here. Stay tuned for more from The Chainsmokers and see the Don't Lie (Remixes) Track List below.

The Chainsmokers, Kim Petras - "Don't Lie"

The Chainsmokers, The Knocks - "Don't Lie - The Knocks Remix"

The Chainsmokers, Felix Cartal - "Don't Lie - Felix Cartal Remix"

The Chainsmokers, Truth x Lies - "Don't Lie - Truth x Lies Remix"

The Chainsmokers, HILLS - "Don't Lie - HILLS Remix"

