Young MC Returns To The Charts With 'Fun Part'

(RV) One of hip-hop's earliest hitmakers is back on the Billboard charts, returning with his first new song to reach the rankings in more than two decades. Young MC's "Fun Part," released on the rapper's Disco Theory label, lands a No. 38 debut on the Rhythmic Airplay chart and gives its creator his first visit to a Billboard chart with a new song since "Heatseeker" in 2002. Among other placements, "Heatseeker" reached No.6 on the Hot Singles Sales chart and No. 92 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list.

"It feels exhilarating and nerve-wracking at the same time," Young MC tells Billboard upon his new track's entrance to the charts. "On the one hand, it's a validation for all the hard work I've put in over decades to grow as an artist and a producer. But at the same time, I feel the pressure to keep the momentum going. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

For well over 30 years, Young MC has brought music and entertainment to the masses. He has always been mindful of his audience, and respectful of its diversity. From the studio to the stage to to the listener, Young MC has provided a sound for people to move to. And that's not going to stop anytime soon...

