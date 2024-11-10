Blusher Share New Single 'Somebody New'

(Atlantic) Emerging pop trio Blusher is back with their latest release, "Somebody New", a pulsating track that rounds out an exciting year of single releases for the band as part of Spotify's RADAR program. With shimmering synths, infectious beats, and a euphoric chorus, the single captures the energy of embracing change and stepping into the unknown. "Somebody New" is not just a song; it's an anthem for anyone ready to rewrite their story.

"'Somebody New' is our fun, flirty mantra that mirrors the cycle of breaking up, rebounding, swearing off love, and knowing you'll do it all over again" said Blusher. "Mostly, it's a love song to the friends who are by your side through the whole process. Late nights out with your new crush, first kisses in the club followed by tears on the dancefloor - whatever stage of the cycle you're in at the moment, we wrote this song to be the soundtrack."

The band are playing their long-awaited debut headline shows in Australia next month, hitting up The Lansdowne in Sydney and Northcote Social Club in Melbourne. Over the past two years the band has supported Tove Lo, Aurora and The Rions in Australia, and Dadi Freyr in the UK, Europe and North America. Additionally in the UK this year they played in Leicester Square for London Pride, at BST Hyde Park headlined by Kylie Minogue, at Latitude Festival, as well as their debut London headline show.

"Somebody New" is the fifth single from the band this year after "Overglow", "24 Hours in Paris", "Accelerator" and "Rave Angel", all of which follow on from their debut EP Should We Go Dance? which was released in mid 2023.

Related Stories

News > Blusher