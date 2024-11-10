Blusher Share New Single 'Somebody New'

(Atlantic) Emerging pop trio Blusher is back with their latest release, "Somebody New", a pulsating track that rounds out an exciting year of single releases for the band as part of Spotify's RADAR program. With shimmering synths, infectious beats, and a euphoric chorus, the single captures the energy of embracing change and stepping into the unknown. "Somebody New" is not just a song; it's an anthem for anyone ready to rewrite their story.
"'Somebody New' is our fun, flirty mantra that mirrors the cycle of breaking up, rebounding, swearing off love, and knowing you'll do it all over again" said Blusher. "Mostly, it's a love song to the friends who are by your side through the whole process. Late nights out with your new crush, first kisses in the club followed by tears on the dancefloor - whatever stage of the cycle you're in at the moment, we wrote this song to be the soundtrack."
The band are playing their long-awaited debut headline shows in Australia next month, hitting up The Lansdowne in Sydney and Northcote Social Club in Melbourne. Over the past two years the band has supported Tove Lo, Aurora and The Rions in Australia, and Dadi Freyr in the UK, Europe and North America. Additionally in the UK this year they played in Leicester Square for London Pride, at BST Hyde Park headlined by Kylie Minogue, at Latitude Festival, as well as their debut London headline show.
"Somebody New" is the fifth single from the band this year after "Overglow", "24 Hours in Paris", "Accelerator" and "Rave Angel", all of which follow on from their debut EP Should We Go Dance? which was released in mid 2023.
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more
Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo Shared By Mitch Malloy
State Champs Stream 'Save Face Story' Video
Pink Floyd Icon David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz Speculation
Spiritbox Score Second Grammy Nomination
Paul Stanley On Life After KISS
The Tragically Hip Release 'Up To Here' Digital Boxset
Rush Legend Neil Peart's Final Book Coming November 15th