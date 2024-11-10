Paige King Johnson Releases New Christmas Single 'Boots Under My Tree'

(2911) Singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is excited to announce the release of her latest single, "Boots Under My Tree". Premiered by RFD-TV, this festive track infuses the holiday season with a vibrant, rockin' country sound that nods to the classic 90s era, showcasing Johnson's unique blend of modern and nostalgic influences.

With "Boots Under My Tree," Johnson crafts a holiday story that captures the warmth and joy of a perfect Christmas Eve spent with that special someone. The song's catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics paint a vivid scene of love and holiday cheer, making it a standout addition to any Christmas playlist.

"I wrote this song with a fellow North Carolinian, Chandler James, last October," shares Johnson. "Chandler brought the idea & the song really just wrote itself in no time. We knew we wanted it to just be fun and flirty and lighthearted to be a nice addition to the Christmas music that is already out there. We hope it makes the people listening wanna dance & hug the people they love while celebrating this holiday season!"

Johnson's recently released her latest acoustic EP The Barn Sessions. This special collection features her latest singles reimagined in their original, acoustic form, highlighting the simplicity and power of the lyrics. Produced by Gage Haveri & Ethan Makenzie, The Barn Sessions includes acoustic versions of "If I Could Make a Living," "Somebody's Gotta Do It," "I Thank God," and her previous single, "Grandpa's Little Girl."

Paige King Johnson is now the host of her own segment on NBC's WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina called 'Minutes of Music.' Johnson sits down with artists coming to the region for live concerts and local entertainment. 'Minutes of Music' has recently featured interviews with Kirk Whalum, Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie, Dean Sams of Lonestar, and Grand Ole Opry member Martina McBride. For more information, visit PaigeKingJohnson.com and WRAL.com.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

NOV 08 - Oaklyn Springs Apex / Apex, N.C.

NOV 09 - Twelve 33 Distillery / Little River, S.C.

NOV 10 - Veterans Day Event/ Dunn N.C.

NOV 15 - Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant / Raleigh, N.C.

NOV 16 - Farm City Week Ag Day Celebration / Lillington, N.C.

NOV 21 - Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant / Angier, N.C.

NOV 22 - Oaklyn Springs Brewery / Fuquay-varina, N.C.

NOV 29 - Sophie's Cork & Ale / Lexington, N.C.

DEC 01 - Owls Roost Brewery / Franklinton, N.C.

DEC 05 - The Country Christmas Yard Party / Angier, N.C.

DEC 07 - Angier Christmas Parade / Angier, N.C.

DEC 09 - NFR After Dark / Las Vegas, Nev.

DEC 12 - ZincHouse Winery & Brewery / Durham, N.C.

DEC 14 - Oaklyn Springs Apex / Apex, N.C.

DEC 15 - The Narrow Trail Cowboy Church / Angier, N.C.

DEC 19 - Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant / Angier, N.C.

