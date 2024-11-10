Spiritbox Score Second Grammy Nomination

(PAA) Spiritbox have secured their second GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance, this time for their super heavy single, "Cellar Door." The nomination follows their previous GRAMMY nod in 2024 for "Jaded," solidifying Spiritbox as a force in modern metal.
"Cellar Door", off the band's acclaimed The Fear of Fear EP released via Pale Chord / Rise Records, has been hailed as "one of the heaviest Spiritbox tracks to date, with crushing guitars and thick sonics" (Consequence) and "delivering a level of heaviness that throws back to the group's breakthrough single 'Holy Roller'" (Revolver).
This year, Spiritbox has proven their ability to captivate audiences worldwide, touring alongside heavy metal legends Korn and reaching new heights with their bold collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on her MEGAN: ACT II project, which features the genre-blending track "TYG."
As Spiritbox continues to redefine the boundaries of heavy music, their GRAMMY nomination for "Cellar Door" is another testament to their staying power in the genre.
