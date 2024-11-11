Fitz To Celebrate New Solo Album With Live Network TV Performance

(Atlantic) Kicking off another creative era, FITZ - best known as founder and namesake of multiplatinum band Fitz and the Tantrums - excitedly announces the release of his surprise new solo album, Summer Of Us, out this Friday November 15, 2024.

It notably marks his first solo music in three years since the arrival of his debut Head Up High in 2021. To celebrate the arrival of Summer Of Us, Fitz will return to CBS' The Talk for a live performance of "Wind In My Sails" on November 20.

Channeling a rush of inspiration, he brought this ten-track body of work to life over the course of the last year. This time around, FITZ personally co-produced the album alongside frequent collaborator, multi-instrumentalist, and composer Michael Andrews. In addition to also co-writing with Andrews, he worked with an A-list cohort of collaborators, including Sam Hollander [Katy Perry, One Direction, Panic! at the Disco], Malia Civetz, Mick Coogan [Imagine Dragons, Bad Bunny], and more in addition to welcoming iconic and in-demand drummers Joey Waronker [Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace] and Blair Sinta [Chris Cornell, Alanis Morissette, Annie Lennox] behind the kit.

Summer Of Us highlights FITZ's dynamic vocals, clever songcraft, and penchant for joyful unpredictability. Simultaneously, it exudes the bold, bright, and brilliant energy fans have come to expect from the powerhouse frontman, highlighted on lead single "Wind In My Sails." This spirit surges through the entire record from the upbeat and undeniable opener "Summer Of Us" to an invitation to escape into the arms of love on the finale "Run For It."

TRACKLISTING

Summer Of Us

Driving With You

St Tropez

Wind In My Sails

Tropical Punch

Sunshine

Like It Want It Need It

Who Do You Love?

Dancing Without Me

Run For It

Related Stories

Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'

Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

Fitz and The Tantrums Get Festive With 'Perfect Holiday' EP

Pearl Jam Offshoot Deaf Charlie Release Debut Album

News > Fitz