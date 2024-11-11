Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Deliver New Song 'Detroit'

(MPG) Newcastle, UK-based band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs return with "Detroit," their first release of new music following their critically acclaimed 2023 breakthrough LP Land of Sleeper (out now via Missing Piece Records).
About the new single, singer Matt Baty explains, "'Detroit' reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment, and the ways in which a lack of accountability can lead to deflecting responsibility in exchange for blaming external forces like fate or God for perceived injustice."
The new single follows the band's Record Store Day exclusive vinyl release of their explosive KEXP session, which just surpassed 1,000,000 views. "Detroit" marks the band's first release of new music since the release of their fourth studio album Land of Sleeper which was acclaimed by Pitchfork, Bandcamp Daily, Consequence of Sound, The Quietus, DIY Magazine, AllMusic and many more. In their 4 star review, The Guardian proclaimed, "their Black Sabbath-esque doom riffs make them accessible to anyone who has overlooked the past few decades worth of hard rock history... it's undeniable that the band's fourth album Land of Sleeper will keep listeners entrenched in their heady cosmos."
Today, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs announced a 2025 UK headline tour which will kick off on April 3 in Brighton UK followed by a performance at London's KOKO on April 4. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit their website. The band plans to return to the US later next year following their 2023 North American tour which saw sold out shows in New York, Chicago, Toronto and Washington DC.
Tour Dates:
12/6 - Istanbul, TR - Blind
12/7 - Eeklo, BE - Music club N9
4/3 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
4/4 - London, UK - KOKO
4/5 - Bristol, UK - SWX
4/7 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
4/8 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon
4/9 - Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard
4/11 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
4/12 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
4/15 - Edinburgh, UK - La Belle Angele
4/16 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's
5/17 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie
5/22 - Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9
5/23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn
5/24 - Munich, DE - Strom
5/26 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
5/27 - Berlin, DE - Saalchen
5/28 - Hamburg, DE - Knust
