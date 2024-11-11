Poison's 'Stand' Given Makeover By Nashville and Intl Artist and Producers

(PN) Nashville and International Artists and Producers come together to recreate the "Poison" Classic 'Stand.' with the intention of creating a united front from different genres of music, including Christian Contemporary, Country, Rock, Pop, Opera and New Age. The timing of the release was meant to coincide with the recent world events encouraging us all to STAND together in peace and harmony.

"This project and collaboration has been such an adventure. Working with so many talented artists has been such a pleasure. After Kathryn and I landed on the song, "Stand," which was originally released by the group Poison, I immediately started hearing the beginnings of an epic and beautiful reimagined version in my head. But, the version I kept hearing had a lot of layers of vocals, and parts weaving in and out. So, Kathryn and I reached out to some of our artist friends, and before we knew it, we had such a dynamic group of singers. For me personally as an artist and producer, I like to work on projects that have meaning to them. With everything going on in the world now, the lyrical message of "Stand" is very much needed." - Phil Kanakis Producer

The collaborative project was born out of a friendship between award winning and Grammy Nominated Christian Contemporary & Country Artist Kathryn Shipley and Grammy Nominated Producer Phil Kanakis. "When people listen to this song we just want them to believe" in what they "Stand" for in life. We all have our own personal opinions, thoughts and energy. We just want people to "Stand" firm and keep your dreams alive, display kindness, and most of all Love one another!" - Kathryn Shipley.

Invited to the project are award winning country artist Lee Newton (North Carolina),Christian/Gospel artist Dimitris Nezis (Greece), Holly Fischer (New York), 17 year old Pop sensation Nita Perez (New Orleans, Louisiana) and Opera Aficionado Frank Fasano.

With most of the vocals produced remotely over the span of months, the artists' vocals blend seamlessly to bring this vision together in a cohesive and world production. Phil Kanakis has been composing and arranging the track, to give it the perfect feel/vibe and make the song unique. He has dedicated hundreds of hours sometimes on fumes because of the excitement behind it. Many late-night hours, early mornings to make this come together to release to the world. Additionally Nashville Producer Justine Blazer lent her time to engineer, mix and master the track for the project along with Holly Fischer. "My participation in 'Stand' was the springboard, to dive deeper inside myself, and remember how important it is to fight for what you truly desire , believe and dream of, in life, no matter how many problems or burdens, society, family, teachers , media, your friends, your ex's or acquaintances , put in the way...Dimitris Nezis- Athens, Greece

Coming from the youngest artist Nina Perez, Working on Stand with such talent musicians makes me feel a sense of community I've missed. Doing this project in these trying times reminded me of how much there is to Stand up for, to believe in, to love, and to fight for. It is important that everyone stands for what is right. I want to thank my collaborators for being so kind and supportive and I want to thank Poison for writing this incredible song. We Must Stand.

