Stream Robby Johnson's New Song 'Road I'm On'

(2911) Country artist Robby Johnson is excited to release his new single, "Road I'm On," today. This emotionally charged track intertwines themes of struggle, resilience, and the search for peace, starting with a powerful metaphor of life as an uphill battle. Johnson's vivid lyrics recount his challenging childhood marked by his father's absence and his mother's sacrifices, setting the stage for an exploration of self-doubt and the lasting impact of early trauma. The chorus, "This road I'm on," resonates as both a lament and an anthem of determination, highlighting how our past shapes our present.
"Road I'm On" is more than just a song; it's my story," Johnson shares. "Sometimes when we look at our past, it helps us appreciate what we have now with a deeper appreciation than you ever thought could be possible. Always remember, if things are tough, they will get better. Never give up."
Johnson opens up with Cowboys & Indians about the pain from his youth, his journey into adulthood, and finding purpose. The verses in "Road I'm On" tell Johnson's transformation from a child with a "beaten up guitar" to a traveling musician, emphasizing music's power as a form of healing. The song's imagery-"a hole in his soul" and "running errands through my heart"-depicts deep, lasting pain while also expressing hope for peace.
