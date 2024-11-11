Trey Calloway Gets Festive With 'Christmas With You'

(2911) Texas Country Music Association Award-winning artist Trey Calloway is thrilled to announce the release of his first-ever holiday single, "Christmas With You." This heartfelt track showcases Calloway's rich, resonant voice and knack for storytelling as he channels the traditional sounds of the season while capturing the timeless emotion of longing for a loved one during the holidays.

With "Christmas With You," Calloway crafts a touching narrative that embodies the magic and warmth of the season, infused with a deep sense of yearning. Premiered by Think Country and available on all streaming platforms, this single is set to become a new Christmas classic.

"I wanted to write a song that reflects the beauty of the Christmas spirit as a reminder to count our blessings during this season of love, hope, and giving," shares Calloway. "The story of 'Christmas With You' recognizes those who are separated from family and loved ones during the holidays, including those who work selflessly to serve others. I hope the song inspires compassion, togetherness, and reflection on what's important as we rejoice during the Christmas season."

Calloway is still celebrating the recent release of his new album Wanted Man. With nine tracks in total, the album draws on the traditional sounds of the '90s while showcasing a modern edge, proving that he has the talent to carve his own path in country music. The final track, "That Was Us," premiered by The Music Universe, has helped the album gain significant momentum, which is now approaching nearly 1.5 million streams on Spotify. The single also landed on Spotify's All New Country editorial playlist, making it his second editorial placement of the album.

