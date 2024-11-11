Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Bright Note' Video

(SC) Nashville's Palm Ghosts shares a video for "Bright Note", the third song from its fourth EP of the year, Decoder (Poptek Records/Sweet Cheetah Records), which hits the streets on December 6.
Palm Ghosts bassist/vocalist Joseph Lekkas says, "'Bright Note' is a letter from a dropped lover fondly recalling the near perfect moments, regrets, and pain of their affair."
From March of 2024, continuing until the end of the year, Palm Ghosts began releasing a series of songs and videos, one at a time, every two weeks, that will populate four EPs and ultimately a double album by the end of the year. The double album, Facades, will feature 20 songs that mix genres and moods like no other release in Palm Ghost's large catalog. Facades sees release in its entirety on December 6 and will be available on CD.
