Win Thomas Rhett's Personal Vintage 1973 Ford Bronco For Hurricane Relief

One Country's Sarah Tidwell, Thomas Rhett, One Country's Briana Galluccio and G Major Management's John Hoskins photo courtesy One Country One Country's Sarah Tidwell, Thomas Rhett, One Country's Briana Galluccio and G Major Management's John Hoskins photo courtesy One Country

(PR) One Country is excited to announce its latest giveaway in partnership with country music superstar Thomas Rhett. To support the communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, One Country will be giving fans a chance to win Thomas Rhett's personal vintage 1973 Ford Bronco. The partnership will also include a $10,000 donation to Thomas Rhett's charity of choice, Feeding America.

Chase Locke, CEO of One Country, said, "We are honored to partner with TR and excited to support our friends in the southeast. Our mission is to support the communities we love, and this giveaway not only provides fans with a chance to win a one-of-a-kind prize, but highlights the relief efforts that are so desperately needed right now."

The giveaway will run through December 31, giving fans a chance to win this stunning vehicle while supporting a great cause. The 1973 Ford Bronco, built by Highline Classics, features a baseball glove leather interior for a timeless feel and a beautiful Boxwood Green paint job with a tan, removable top.

Thomas Rhett recently released his acclaimed seventh studio album, ABOUT A WOMAN. Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas and amphitheaters all around the world and recently announced a mini-residency in December at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado, and A-ejo variants.

Fans can participate in the giveaway by entering through One Country's official app or website. This initiative not only offers participants a chance to win an incredible prize but also allows them to contribute to a significant cause. This partnership embodies One Country's commitment to enriching the lives of fans and supporting those in need. One Country and Thomas Rhett hope that by coming together, a meaningful difference can be made in the lives of those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton while honoring the vibrant spirit of country music and the sense of community it fosters. Enter here

