Armor For Sleep Announce What To Do When You Are Dead 20th Anniversary Tour

(CC) Armor For Sleep are excited to announce the band's upcoming tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of its second studio album, What To Do When You Are Dead. Taking in 25 evenings across March and April 2025, the U.S. tour will feature the album being performed in its entirety with support from special guests Boys Night Out and Hellogoodbye. VIP packages are on sale now with general on sale beginning this Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of the band's latest single, "What A Beautiful World," the follow-up to "In Another Dream," Armor For Sleep's first new material since 2022's The Rain Museum.

"'What A Beautiful World' is a song about examining toxic relationships we often find ourselves in and how hard it can be to free ourselves from situations that we know, ultimately, are unhealthy for us," frontman Ben Jorgensen said. "At the same time, this song is about looking back at those relationships and still appreciating the good parts."

Fronted by singer/songwriter Ben Jorgensen, Armor For Sleep are considered one of the defining bands of the emo/post hardcore genre. Their beloved concept album, What To Do When You Are Dead, has sold over 400,000 copies worldwide and found them touring the world alongside huge acts such as Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance.

15 years since its last album, the band's latest offering, The Rain Museum, finds them back home on Equal Vision Records where their career started, and it is arguably their most ambitious record to date - a 12-song collection that is equal parts beautiful and devastating. Initially intended to be a straight-up concept album based off of a short story penned by Jorgensen, the concept for The Rain Museum was built around a post-apocalyptic world where weather no longer exists on Earth and people come to a mysterious museum in the middle of the desert to look back on what life used to be like.

Originally planned as the follow-up to What To Do When You Are Dead, The Rain Museum had been shelved due to "bad advice" leading the band in another direction. Years later, the pandemic and the events of the real world encouraged Jorgensen to revisit the concept in order to put forth the finishing touches. Concurrently, his marriage of eight years began to fall apart, leaving Jorgensen to further infuse the science-fiction narrative with characteristics of his real life. The resulting record draws upon the best elements of Armor For Sleep's catalog while incorporating elevated songwriting and composition. Stay tuned for more music from Armor For Sleep being released over the next several months.

Armor For Sleep will be making the following appearances in March and April 2025 with Boys Night Out and Hellogoodbye. Dates below.

MARCH

06 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

07 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA *

08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving *

11 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy *

12 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone *

13 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues *

14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *

17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's *

19 - Denver, CO - Summit *

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater *

25 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *

27 - Mesa, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

29 - Dallas, TX - Echo *

30 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center *

APRIL

01 - Atlanta, CA - The Masquerade *

02 - Orlando, FL - Beacham *

03 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 *

04 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

05 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

06 - Albany, NY - Empire Live *

* - w/ Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye

