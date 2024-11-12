Interpol Share 'Say Hello To Angels' From Live At Third Man Records Album

(BHM) Interpol has announced a live LP, recorded direct-to-acetate at Third Man Records Nashville's Blue Room venue on June 13, 2024. The album will be available both digitally and physically on December 6, 2024. The live version of "Say Hello To The Angels" is now available to stream.
Formed in New York City, Interpol quickly rose to prominence with their unique blend of post-punk, shoegaze, and dark wave influences. Their debut album, Turn on the Bright Lights, became a critical and commercial success, establishing the band as a major force in alternative music. Over the course of their career, Interpol have released seven critically acclaimed studio albums including The Other Side of Make-Believe in July 2022.
Third Man Records' live direct-to-acetate recordings take place in the Blue Room in Nashville, TN and are cut exclusively on a 1955 Scully lathe that originally came from King Records in Cincinnati. Recorded live in one-shot, with no overdubs, no redo's, no starting-and-stopping, the process is truly of another time, rendered obsolete by the late 1950's and only available nowadays in TMR's locations in Detroit and Nashville. Interpol was recorded live direct to acetate on June 13, 2024.
