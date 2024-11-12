Julia Michaels Begins New Era With 'Heaven II'

(High Rise) Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels marks the beginning of a brand-new era with the release of her latest single, "Heaven II," out everywhere.

With an accompanying official music video directed by Blythe Thomas, and shot in Los Angeles, the release is a surefire signal to the world that Ms. Michaels is taking the reins and stepping into her power like never before. In her own words: "It's about love. Sex. Infatuation. Longing. Desire. Freedom. And my hot ass boyfriend."



No one has had more of an impact on reshaping the pop landscape than GRAMMY nominated Julia Michaels, whose razor-sharp perspective on love, loss, and the wide spectrum of the human experience has deservedly catapulted her to the forefront of her industry. Lauded for her work on hit singles by artists like Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Jessie Ware, and more, Julia has spent the last decade honing her craft and delivering fans some of the most evocative music of a generation.

Now with 13+ billion combined primary artist streams, 60+ billion credited streams, 18 RIAA Diamond and 194 Platinum Accreditations, 40 billion combined video views, five GRAMMY nominations, plus countless songwriting credits, including songs on both Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa's latest studio albums, Julia Michaels is truly owning her mastery, experience and genuine talent with her own body of work, uncensored and unapologetically so.

