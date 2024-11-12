My Chemical Romance Launching North American Stadium Tour

(2b) After performing The Black Parade album in its entirety at the most recent When We Were Young Festival, My Chemical Romance (Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way) will be celebrating The Black Parade this coming summer.
The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00am local time. See the dates for the North American stadium tour below, along with the support acts for each city:
Tour Dates:
July 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Special Guest: Violent Femmes
July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Special Guest: 100 Gecs
July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Special Guest: Wallows
August 2, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Special Guest: Garbage
August 9, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday
August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Special Guest: Alice Cooper
August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Special Guest: Pixies
August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Special Guest: Devo
September 7, 2025 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Special Guest: IDLES
September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Special Guest: Evanescence
