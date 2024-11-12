Our Darkest Days Offshoot Drop It First Debut With 'Where The Wind Blows'

(Earshot) Quebec City melodic punk rockers Drop It First (ft. members of Our Darkest Days) release video for debut single 'Where The Wind Blows", which comes from their debut album 'Fundamentals' that is set for release on January 17th.

"Where The Wind Blows" by Drop It First, the gritty punk rock band from Quebec City, is a deeply moving track about loss and resilience. The song explores the heartache of losing someone who meant everything, grappling with grief and the void left behind. With raw emotion and powerful riffs, it captures the sadness of mourning while reflecting a fierce determination to move forward. This haunting yet uplifting anthem embodies enduring strength in the face of sorrow, resonating deeply with listeners.

Quebec City, early 2023, Vince Fournier and Jam Gosselin, the powerhouse singer and bassist of Our Darkest Days, crossed paths with Mathieu Hébert of Go Great Guns. Mathieu unveiled a batch of raw, electrifying songs he had just penned. Blown away by Mathieu's undeniable talent and fueled by an unquenchable fire for melodic punk rock, the trio decided to join forces to craft the ultimate punk rock album. They knew they needed a second guitarist and a drummer to complete their vision, and they wasted no time in the hunt.

By spring 2023, Jo Thivierge, a long-time friend of Vince and Jam and a multi-instrumental dynamo from Persistence and Exhibition, was locked in as their drummer. With the heart of a rookie but the chops of a seasoned pro, Jo plunged headfirst into the project with unwavering enthusiasm.

Just a few weeks later, the final piece fell into place. Maxime Larouche, a young and fiery musician, emerged as the lead guitarist. His raw drive, exceptional skill, and magnetic personality made him the perfect fit.

After months of intense discussions and relentless searching, the band christened themselves "Drop It First." The name strikes with a fierce, distinctive edge that perfectly captures the quintet's relentless pursuit of sonic perfection.

Album Track List:

1. Where The Wind Blows

2. Demons Inside

3. Hold On

4. Strong From Within

5. March 25th

6. Every Second Counts

7. Dead End

8. Sideways

9. Come Back Home (feat David Pouliot)

10. Never Enough

11. Drag Me Down

12. The Deal We Made

Related Stories

News > Drop It First