The Candy Whips Deliver New Album 'Artificial Melodies'

(Reybee) "This album is an exciting next step for the CANDY WHIPS project. I can't wait to get these songs out into the world," says Wendy Stonehenge of Oakland, CA's The Candy Whips about their new angular synthpop album Artificial Melodies that is out today via Kitten Robot Records.

"I'm proud of (previous album) Automaton but that album was the product of me trying to figure out what I'm doing. Artificial Melodies is after I figured it out." The band's explosive new album features past singles: "Just Like You," an upbeat synth-heavy track, "TV Set" that is inspired and influenced by legendary English '70s post-punk band Wire, leading into "The Usher'' that romanticizes an erotic fever dream, and New Wave-inspired track "A Drop Will Do" (about guitarist Greg Downing's battle with alcoholism).

Experimenting with new genres which led them down a rabbit hole of creating out-of-the-box New Wave and '80s-inspired songs, The Candy Whips tried out different songwriting techniques. Side A was written by the full band, while Side B, features solo music from only Wendy Stonehenge which has been de rigeur for the band's previous output. "The B Side of this album is going to go over great with fans of the first album, but I'm hoping to expand our audience with the full band material," Wendy explains.

Arranged thematically, Artificial Melodies showcases two sides of the band's persona. Side A unveils the band's newfound sound of sonic landscapes that Stonehenge playfully dubs ''post-glam" or "accidental goth." On the flip side, we're treated to the signature and classic Candy Whips experience: a fusion of brooding new wave and pulsating synth-pop, meticulously crafted within the confines of a home studio and occasionally enriched by guitar wizard and collaborator Arthur Tea.

Already an established member of the well-known Northern California glam rock band Glitter Wizard, Wendy Stonehenge formed The Candy Whips as a side project to dabble in music that didn't fit his other band. When live shows ground to a halt during the pandemic, he re-ignited the project in his home studio and transported Kraftwerk's roborock to Oakland, fusing the genres punk, electronic, and synthpop. Previously known for creating the critically-hailed gonzo cyberpunk of his 2021's debut LP Automaton, and 2023's hypnotic A.L.T.C.H.B.S., Artificial Melodies is elevating the band into a new chapter. He assembled a notable group of seasoned Bay Area rock luminaries including David Kurtz (Whateverglades), Greg Downing (Glitter Wizard), Melanie Burkett (Psychic Hit), and Warren Huegel (Daevid Allen's University of Errors/Citay) to this iteration. He says, "I'm even more excited to continue onto the next phase! More great stuff to come!"

The Candy Whips is Wendy Stonehenge (lead vocals), Greg Downing (guitar/backup vocals), David Kertz (keyboards/synthesizers), Warren Huegel (drums), and Melanie Burkett (bass). Their new angular synthpop album Artificial Melodies is out today!Stream the album here

