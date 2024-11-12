The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'

(ICLG) The Cure's long-awaited, critically acclaimed new album, Songs Of A Lost World, their first new release in 16 years, has hit number one in the Official UK Charts with over 50,000 sales and debuts #4 in the US on the Billboard 200 chart with 57,000 equivalent album units marking the band's highest charting album since 1992 and first top 10 since 2004. The band's only other UK #1 was 'Wish' in 1992.
Of the reception to the record, Robert Smith commented "It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album - to everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - THANK YOU!"
Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.
SONGS OF A LOST WORLD was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.
Robert Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, handled the album's art and design. The cover art features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.
Stream The Cure's New Album 'Songs Of A Lost World'
No Cure Ink With SharpTone and Share 'Don't Need Your Help' Video
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing'
The Cure Reveal Special Halloween Plans
Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country With Lynyrd Skynyrd and More- My Chemical Romance Launching North American Stadium Tour- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan To Hit The Road For New CBS Competition Show- The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
St. Vincent Previews New Album With 'El Mero Cero'
Armor For Sleep Announce What To Do When You Are Dead 20th Anniversary Tour
Within Destruction Unleash 'Kanashibari' Video
Watch Stick To Your Guns' 'More Than a Witness' Video
Interpol Share 'Say Hello To Angels' From Live At Third Man Records Album
The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Prophets Of Addiction Premiere 'Face The Music' Video