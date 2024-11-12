The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'

(ICLG) The Cure's long-awaited, critically acclaimed new album, Songs Of A Lost World, their first new release in 16 years, has hit number one in the Official UK Charts with over 50,000 sales and debuts #4 in the US on the Billboard 200 chart with 57,000 equivalent album units marking the band's highest charting album since 1992 and first top 10 since 2004. The band's only other UK #1 was 'Wish' in 1992.

Of the reception to the record, Robert Smith commented "It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album - to everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - THANK YOU!"

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

Robert Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, handled the album's art and design. The cover art features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

