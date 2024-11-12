Vince Gill Joins Alison Brown and Steve Martin For 'Wall Guitar'

(CR) Banjoists Alison Brown and Steve Martin tapped Vince Gill for "Wall Guitar (Since You Said Goodbye)," their latest collaboration. What began as a gentle clawhammer banjo melody evolved into a wistful song about unrequited love, shimmering with melodicism and poetic lyrics.
The song took shape organically, with Brown building on Martin's melodic idea, but the end result was a surprise for both. Brown comments: "Steve has such a great instinct for crafting strong melodies and it's almost effortless to pick up on his melodic thread and carry the idea forward. What was amazing to me, though, was to see the lyrics come together. I was really struck by the emotional intimacy Steve conjured."
Martin says: "Alison and I have a highly creative and enjoyable musical 'thang' going on, and to have Vince Gill as well as some of the finest musicians in Nashville join us is the ultimate icing on the bluegrass cake."
With his warm, tenor voice and deep roots in acoustic music, Vince Gill was the obvious vocal pick for the song. Martin, Brown and Gill have long histories with each other and all of them have recorded together on previous projects. He brought the perfect mix of reflection and emotional range to the song.
Gill comments: "I've known Alison since I was 19 years old - what a joy to watch her become the musician she is. And Steve Martin has made me laugh for 50 years. On top of that, he's an amazing banjo player. What a great experience it was to record this song with them."
Performances from some of Music Row's most respected players round out the track: Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Rob Burger (accordion, piano), Andrea Zonn (harmony vocals), Garry West (bass) and Jordan Perlson (percussion).
Alison Brown & Steve Martin's 'Bluegrass Radio' Scores No. 1 Debut
Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country With Lynyrd Skynyrd and More- My Chemical Romance Launching North American Stadium Tour- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan To Hit The Road For New CBS Competition Show- The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
St. Vincent Previews New Album With 'El Mero Cero'
Armor For Sleep Announce What To Do When You Are Dead 20th Anniversary Tour
Within Destruction Unleash 'Kanashibari' Video
Watch Stick To Your Guns' 'More Than a Witness' Video
Interpol Share 'Say Hello To Angels' From Live At Third Man Records Album
The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Prophets Of Addiction Premiere 'Face The Music' Video