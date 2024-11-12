Watch Stick To Your Guns' 'More Than a Witness' Video

(AS) Stick To Your Guns have released a music video for their new single "More Than a Witness", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Keep Planting Flowers" that will arrive on January 10 via new label SharpTone Records.

"'More Than a Witness' was a song that poured out of us, from the riffs to the lyrics it was clear that the substance of this song was something that desperately needed to come out and I'm glad it did," says James Barnett. "It's one of my favorites from the new album and truly is a reminder that we each have our own responsibility in fighting for a better way of life for all."

Barnett also weighs in, saying, "The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it. Whether we all like it or not, every day we are engaging in a collective society where what we do, or don't do, has a cause and effect on each other, and other things. While most of us have completely isolated ourselves by individualizing every aspect of our lives, it can be difficult to see why what doesn't directly affect you right now in this moment should have any significance to you at all. For me, personally, I have committed to my role of no longer just sitting back and watching our world spin out into a death spiral but rather I will do what I can when I can with what I have. No matter how futile it may seem to be to some. To me, this is what it means to be truly human. And like the late great Kris Kristofferson says: 'Try to tell the truth and stand your ground. DON'T LET THE BASTARDS GET YOU DOWN.'"

Stick To Your Guns will play a special record release show set for Friday, January 10, 2025, with special guests The Warriors, Mugshot, Stateside, and Initiate at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

"Keep Planting Flowers is a collection of songs that exist to spite the nihilistic narrative that plagues our minds and societies," Barnett says about the album. "One that says things are just the way that they are and that regardless of the burning rage or depthless depression that this fills us with, there is simply nothing we can do about it. I militantly reject such a joyless outlook on the one life that I get the honor of living. A new world needs a new you, so no matter how bad things get, keep planting flowers."

Besides the record release party in January, STYG will spend the next several months on the road. The band is currently touring with Bane. Then, they head to Europe in January and February with Bodysnatcher, Elwood Stray, and No Cure. They will hit North American with Paleface Swiss in the spring of next year.

KEEP PLANTING FLOWERS TRACK LISTING:

"We All Die Anyway"

"Spineless"

"Permanent Dark"

"Invisible Rain"

"Severed Forever"

"More Than A Witness"

"Keep Planting Flowers"

"Eats Me Up"

"Who Needs Who" (Feat. Scott Vogel of Terror)

"H84U" ( Feat. Connie Sgarbossa of Seeyouspacecowboy)

STICK TO YOUR GUNS ON TOUR:

WITH BANE:

11/13 - San Diego, CA

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA

11/15 - Berkeley, CA

11/17 - Mesa, AZ

WITH PALEFACE SWISS:

3/20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

3/21 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

3/22 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

3/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3/26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

3/27 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

3/29 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

3/30 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4/01 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

4/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/03 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

4/04 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

4/05 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4/06 - Wichita, KS - Wave

4/08 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

4/09 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

4/10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatr

4/11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

4/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

4/13 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville

4/15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

4/16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

4/17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4/18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

4/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

4/20 - Denver, CO - Summit

4/22 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

4/23 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon

4/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4/25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

