Within Destruction Unleash 'Kanashibari' Video

(CN) Within Destruction, Slovenia's most awesomely audacious, genre defying metal act, have unleashed brand new single "Kanashibari," a blistering and immersive dive into the dark and mysterious world of sleep paralysis and ancient Buddhist deities. Drawing on their signature mix of deathcore, metalcore, electronic infusions and anime-inspiration, "Kanashibari" reinforces Within Destruction's penchant for fearless sonic exploration, offering an electrifying cocktail of ferociously heavy riffs, electronic flourishes, deathcore gutturals and soaring melodies.

The song's title, "Kanashibari" is steeped in Japanese cultural significance, referring not only to the terrifying experience of being conscious but unable to move, but also to an ancient term linked to the magical powers of Buddhist deities. Historically, monks were believed capable of harnessing these powers to paralyze others.

Fans of Within Destruction know that no release is ever straightforward. "Kanashibari" is a testament to their signature unpredictability, combining relentless aggression with eerie, anime-inspired themes that heighten the track's dark, subject matter. This trademark fusion of brutal soundscapes and Japanese culture reflects the band's refusal to conform and their flair for creating an immersive experience for fans.

Speaking on the track, drummer, Luka Vezzosi shares "The lyrics depict the inability to move your body while experiencing vivid hallucinations, claustrophobia and horror your mind and body endure in a semi-sleep stasis.

Sound-wise, Kanashibari represents a heavier side of the upcoming LP. We were following the same formula from our last two records which means there's a lot of electronic elements being used to support the heavy instruments. The only thing we changed this time is we also tried to incorporate some of the 90s nu metal sound which we feel like worked out really well for this song."

"Kanashibari" is the second track Within Destruction have released since announcing that they'd signed with globally renowned independent label, Sumerian Records. The first track, "Demon Child" landed along with the signing announcement back in September with a high-octane music video inspired by Fast & Furious:Tokyo Drift and shot on location in Japan.

