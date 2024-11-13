DJ Snake Teams With Hamza For 'Diana' Single and Video

(ICLG) DJ Snake shares new single "Diana," a deeply grooved track featuring Belgian artist Hamza. Throughout his record-breaking career, DJ Snake has been known for experimenting with sounds all around the world, but with "Diana" he's delivered his first ever French speaking collaboration, a special homage to his home country just months before he's set to take the stage for a sold-out show at historic Stade de France in Paris on May 10th, 2025.

Hamza has built a reputation for blending trap, R&B, and unique melodic flows, distinguishing him as one of Belgium's most influential urban artists making this an especially exciting collaboration. "Diana" arrives alongside an official music video which leans into the song's intimate, afterhours energy. In it, Hamza shows up to Snake's studio, but as the slow-burning synth, bass throb, and busy percussion pick up, he's transported to a red-lit room. A taunting vision haunts him both in the empty club and back in the booth, before Snake takes a sampler solo that sets the song alight. The video made it's official broadcast premiere this morning on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Pop.

Today's release sets the stage for DJ Snake's long-awaited return to his home country, performing in Paris once again after three years. The show is set to take place at historic Stade de France, the main stadium of the Paris Olympics on May 10th, 2025. As the most-listened to French artist in the world, and having sold out the entire stadium (with a capacity of 85,000) in under five minutes, this is poised to be an iconic and career-defining night for DJ Snake.

