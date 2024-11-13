Ella Langley and Riley Green Perform Hit Duet On The Tonight Show

(Columbia) Ella Langley and Riley Green brought their massive hit song "you look like you love me" to the stage for their debut late night performance of the duet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"you look like you love me" was originally released on Ella's debut album, hungover, and is also featured on her new deluxe album, still hungover. The deluxe album arrived on November 1 and quickly achieved strong chart positions at #11 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart and #49 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The track is currently Top 10 at Country Radio (plus #1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Top 30 Countdown), has garnered over 230M worldwide streams and views to date, and is nominated at the CMA Awards for 'Musical Event of the Year' on November 20.
Ella just wrapped up her sold-out debut headline hungover tour this past weekend, and also recently announced that she is extending her headline shows into 2025! The still hungover tour includes 17 more shows, all of which sold out within one day! Next year, Ella is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green's 2025 North American Damn Country Music Tour.
Ella Langley Expands 'still hungover'
Ella Langley and Riley Green Visit Old West For 'you look like you love me' Video
Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Unplug For 'Strangers'
Ella Langley Shares 'That's Why We Fight' feat. Koe Wetzel
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'
The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! Tour
Winona Fighter Announce Yes, Chef Tour
The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream Of Friday's Concert
Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'
Long-Lost Badfinger Album 'Head First' To See The Light Of Day
Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates