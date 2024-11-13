Ella Langley and Riley Green Perform Hit Duet On The Tonight Show

(Columbia) Ella Langley and Riley Green brought their massive hit song "you look like you love me" to the stage for their debut late night performance of the duet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"you look like you love me" was originally released on Ella's debut album, hungover, and is also featured on her new deluxe album, still hungover. The deluxe album arrived on November 1 and quickly achieved strong chart positions at #11 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart and #49 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The track is currently Top 10 at Country Radio (plus #1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Top 30 Countdown), has garnered over 230M worldwide streams and views to date, and is nominated at the CMA Awards for 'Musical Event of the Year' on November 20.

Ella just wrapped up her sold-out debut headline hungover tour this past weekend, and also recently announced that she is extending her headline shows into 2025! The still hungover tour includes 17 more shows, all of which sold out within one day! Next year, Ella is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green's 2025 North American Damn Country Music Tour.

