Jason Owen Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Country Makeover

(CLS) Can you believe that it has been thirty years since Mariah Carey's Christmas smash hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' was released? Jason Owen returns with his country rock version of the classic just in time for your Christmas playlists. Produced by Murray Sheridan, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' showcases Jason's powerhouse vocals, proving why he is one of Australia's finest male singers.
'All I Want For Christmas Is You' forms Jason's Christmas EP 'It's Christmas Time', which features three other festive hits 'Silent Night', 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)', and 'Santa Clause Is Coming To Town'.
Bursting onto the Australian music scene in 2012 as runner-up on X-Factor, Jason is one of Australia's most popular young country music artists. With multiple albums reaching the ARIA Albums Chart, an astonishing 40 million combined video views, and sold out shows across the country, Jason has proven that he's an artist with longevity.
Teaming up with his good friend and fellow chart topping country artist Tania Kernaghan, the overwhelming success of their chart-topping duets 'Back Home Again' and 'Let Your Love Flow' has seen both on tour together much of 2024, and it's set to continue into 2025. With their unique talent and sensational energy, Tania and Jason captivate their audience wherever they perform. Their superbly crafted concert is presented in an up close and personal setting, whilst taking their audience on a remarkable journey down memory lane.
Together, they have received over 25 million views and counting on social media performing their classic country duets, so it is easy to see why this dynamic duo are the talk of every town they visit.
For now, all roads lead home to Christmas as Jason unwraps his take on 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.
