Long-Lost Badfinger Album 'Head First' To See The Light Of Day

(Glass Onyon) In an exhilarating announcement for music aficionados and rock historians, the iconic British band Badfinger is proud to unveil the forthcoming release of their long-lost album "Head First" scheduled for 2024 - exactly 50 years after its original recording. This historic release features Peter Ham's final studio recordings and marks a significant milestone in the band's legacy, bringing forth an album that has been shrouded in mystery for decades.

"Head First" will be released on December 13, 2024, both in a strictly limited edition on vinyl and also on CD, on Y&T Music. With hits such as "Come and Get It," "No Matter What," "Day After Day," and "Baby Blue," Badfinger has long been recognized as a formidable force in the power pop and classic rock genres of the 1970s

A Historic Recording... Originally laid down in 1974 at The Beatles' renowned Apple Recording Studio on Savile Row, London, "Head First" encapsulates a transformative era in Badfinger's storied career. The sessions for "Head First" took place during a tumultuous period for the band, marked by personal struggles and external challenges, which ultimately led to the album being shelved. For years, only a rough mix survived, with the master tapes thought to be lost. However, the recent rediscovery of the original multi-tracks has allowed for a meticulous mixing and mastering process, breathing new life into this long-hidden masterpiece. The release promises to provide fans with an authentic glimpse into the creative spirit of Badfinger during one of their most artistically rich periods.

A Landmark Release for Fans and Collectors... The official release of "Head First" is not just an addition to Badfinger's discography; it represents a rediscovery of a pivotal moment in rock history. The album features tracks that showcase the band's raw energy and emotive songwriting, resonating with both long-time fans and a new generation of listeners. The newly mastered sound highlights the band's musicianship in an unprecedented way, revitalizing their enduring legacy.

Bob Jackson, the sole surviving member of the lineup, expressed his excitement: "On behalf of my bandmates - Pete, Tommy, and Mike - I am thrilled to say, 'We did it, guys!' This marks the culmination of a 50-year journey and it's an honor to complete the vision we had all those years ago. The last piece of the puzzle is finally in place."

The Songs:

Lay Me Down

Hey Mister Manager

Turn Around

Back Again

Rock 'N' Roll Contract

Keep Believing

Moonshine

Rockin' Machine

Passed Fast

Savile Row (2024)

