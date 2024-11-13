Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video

(EBM) Miranda Lambert continues the creative streak around her latest critically acclaimed album, Postcards from Texas, with the release of a humorous new lyric video for fan-favorite track "Armadillo." The video, a colorful celebration of Lambert's signature blend of humor and raw Texas spirit, was created by cutting-edge artist Ceci Mulia who expands on Lambert's knack for vivid storytelling with a playful twist.

Lambert previously collaborated with Mulia on the popular lyric video for fellow Postcards from Texas track "Alimony," released earlier this summer. Together, Mulia and Lambert have created a visual storyline that cleverly bridges the themes of both "Alimony" and "Armadillo." The two distinct songs are united by Mulia's imaginative style and ability to blend humor, surrealism and a distinct visual flair, capturing the essence of Lambert's Texas-rooted tales, bringing the tracks' characters and plots to life in a way that's as witty as the music itself.

Both "Armadillo," celebrated by Billboard as a "quirky, freewheeling tale [with] toggling pace and unabashedly country storyarc," and "Alimony," which the Associated Press praises as "such a rewarding lyric reversal, it feels almost prototypical - as if plucked from some great country music songbook instead of written into it," serve to represent Lambert's trademark sense of humor on the wide-ranging Postcards from Texas, which arrived earlier this fall via Republic Records. The album, lauded by Paste as "the best major-label country album of 2024," continued her unbeaten streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart.

