Watch David Nail's 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Video

(117) Singer/songwriter David Nail has released the music video for his heartfelt rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas." The video accompanies the lead single from Nail's debut Christmas project, A Campfire Christmas, which was released on November 1.

The video captures the essence of Nail's A Campfire Christmas EP, which is all about creating a warm and intimate holiday experience. The song itself, with its simple yet powerful acoustic arrangement, is brought to life in the video with a simple shot of a winter landscape, glowing Christmas lights, and a warm fire.

Tickets are on sale now for A Campfire Christmas Tour. Nail will embark on a 13-city tour, creating a festive and intimate setting designed to transport audiences around a campfire as he performs the Christmas classics from the EP, alongside his well-known and timeless songs like "Let It Rain," "Red Light," and "Nights on Fire."

The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois, and Connecticut, before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on Dec. 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the special guest opener. Tolliver got his start playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock 'n' roller. He's creating his own sound and paving his own path with new music coming soon.

Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail's A Campfire Christmas EP and Tour! To secure tickets please visit davidnail.com.

A Campfire Christmas Track List:

1. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

2. I'll Be Home For Christmas

3. Silent Night

4. Silver Bells

5. White Christmas

A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre*

Dec. 6 - Boca Raton, Fla. - The Studio at Mizner Park*

Dec. 7 - Brooksville, Fla. - Jack Daniels Amphitheatre - Florida Cracker Kitchen

Dec. 8 - Middleton, Fla. - The Tracy Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre*

Dec. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*

Dec. 15 - McHenry, Ill. - The Vixen*

Dec. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. - The Warehouse at FTC*

Dec. 19 - Old Saybrook, Conn. - The Kate*

Dec. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. - The Westcott Theater*

Dec. 21 - Shirley, Mass. - Bull Run*

*with special guest Jacob Tolliver

