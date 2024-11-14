Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour

(Live Nation) Linkin Park-Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain-announce From Zero World Tour will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year. The tour celebrates their new album, FROM ZERO, out tomorrow via Warner Records and hits stadiums and arenas across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The run also includes several notable festival plays around the globe, including Sick New World, I-DAYS, Novarock, and more.

Their 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and Sao Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience LINKIN PARK's raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Full ticketing and tour info is available below. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," says Mike Shinoda. "The fans' support is overwhelming, and we're ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we're so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Highlights of the upcoming run include the band's first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they'll perform both new hits like "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is The Crown" alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20+ year career. Additional ticketing and venue details for South America and Jakarta will be forthcoming.

January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA - Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5, 2025 | Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1, 2025 | TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11, 2025 | United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27, 2025 | Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15, 2025 | SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19, 2025 | Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 26, 2025 | Venue TBA - Bogota, CO

October 29, 2025 | Venue TBA - Lima, PE

November 1, 2025 | Venue TBA - Buenos Aires, AR

November 5, 2025 | Venue TBA - Santiago, CL

November 8, 2025 | Venue TBA - Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10, 2025 | Venue TBA - Sao Paulo, BR

November 13, 2025 | Venue TBA - Brasilia, BR

November 15, 2025 | Venue TBA - Porto Alegre, BR

