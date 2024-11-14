Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set

(Funhouse) The celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Billboard Top 200 #1 and 6X Platinum landmark album Dr. Feelgood continues with the release of a newly remastered LIVE version of "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" from the Dr. Feelgood tour in 1989-90!
Thirty-five years after its release, Dr. Feelgood stands as the last great rock record of the 1980's, and one of the greatest rock records of all time. Recorded in Vancouver with Producer Bob Rock and released in 1989, this iconic album took Motley Crue to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and earned a 6X PLATINUM certification in the US. The album cemented the newly sober band's status as global superstars, hitting the Top 10 in Australia (PLATINUM), Canada (3X PLATINUM), Finland, Norway, New Zealand (PLATINUM), Sweden, Switzerland (GOLD) and the UK (GOLD).
With five massive hit singles that kept radio and MTV request lines busy, the Dr. Feelgood World Tour saw Motley Crue on the road and in the air on their own private jet for over 2 years. First single "Dr. Feelgood", with its instantly memorable opening, catchy chorus, and gritty music video set the tone by reaching the top 10 on the US Hot 100 singles chart. Originally a Top 30 hit upon release, "Kickstart My Heart" went on to become Motley Crue's most popular landmark track. From the buzz saw intro to the cheating-death lyrics and music video shot in a rare return to a club show at the world famous Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, it has now logged well over 1.5 Billion streams and can be heard nearly every day in movies, commercials, video games and sporting events around the world! The Hot 100 hits kept coming as "Without You" hit #8, "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) reached #19, and final single "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)" was accompanied by a music video capturing the fan excitement of a live CRUE show.
The Dr. Feelgood World Tour kicked off at the now legendary Moscow Music Peace Festival in Russia and by the time the tour wrapped in late 1990, the band had played over 100 shows to over 2 Million faithful fans. Motley Crue continues to fill stadiums around the world with many classics from Dr. Feelgood in their setlist to this day!
The centerpiece of this 35th Anniversary campaign will be a Limited Edition Box Set available on LP & CD with the remastered version of the original album, as well as rare demos and live tracks. The box set also features a 24 page replica tour book with never before seen and never before published live and behind the scenes photos, a replica Dr. Feelgood Tour itinerary, poster, patch, backstage pass, live show handbill, press kit, medical envelope and guitar pick.
In addition to the box set, there will be a deluxe streaming version and 6 different configurations for fand of vinyl: an Independent Retail exclusive color vinyl, a Walmart-exclusive color vinyl with 3D Lenticular cover art, a Target-exclusive Zoetrope vinyl, an Amazon Exclusive Picture Disc Vinyl, an Urban Outfitters Exclusive Color Vinyl, as well as Standard Black Vinyl. Last but not least, the anniversary edition will also be available as Walmart-exclusive CD with 3D lenticular Art, as well as a Standard CD. All variants feature reimagined cover art showing 35 years of decay.
35th Anniversary Limited Edition LP Box Set Includes:
(also available as Limited Edition CD Box Set)
Original Album Remastered on Green/Black Vinyl
The Demos EP on Green/Black Vinyl
Live EP on Green/Black Vinyl
24 Page Book with Never Before Seen and Never Before Published live and behind the scenes photos
18"x24" Reimagined Album Art Poster
Replica Backstage Pass
Patch
Replica Live Show Handbill
16 Page Dr. Feelgood Tour Itinerary
Press Kit
Folder
Original Press Release from 1989
Original 8" x 10" Press Photo
Medical Envelope
Guitar Pick
Album Tracklist:
T.n.T. (Terror 'n Tinseltown)
Dr. Feelgood
Slice Of Your Pie
Rattlesnake Shake
Kickstart My Heart
Without You
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Sticky Sweet
She Goes Down
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Time For Change
Demos Tracklist:
Dr. Feelgood (Demo)
Get It For Free (Demo)
Kickstart My Heart (Demo)
Time For Change (Demo)
Without You (Demo)
Live Tracklist:
Dr. Feelgood (Live)
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (Live)
Without You (Live)
Kickstart My Heart (Live)
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S) (Live)
