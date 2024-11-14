Shinedown, Korn, Linkin Park Lead Welcome To Rockville 2025 Lineup

(AM Media) After Welcome To Rockville hosted more than 200,000 fans from all 50 states and 57 countries in 2024, the renowned event returns to Daytona International Speedway in Florida May 15-18, 2025 with its biggest lineup ever for North America's Largest Rock Festival!

The 14th edition of Welcome To Rockville will feature a stellar lineup of top rock talent with mainstage headliners Shinedown with Rob Zombie and 3 Doors Down (Thursday), Green Day with Alice In Chains and Good Charlotte in their exclusive Southeast U.S. performance (Friday), LINKIN PARK with Incubus and Pierce The Veil (Saturday) and Korn with Bad Omens and Marilyn Manson (Sunday). The massive rock lineup will also feature Sublime, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace (highly anticipated reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier), Halestorm, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth and many more. In total, more than 150 bands will perform across 5 stages during the four days, with additional sets during the Wednesday night pre-party for campers.

Brent Smith from Shinedown reflects on headlining Rockville in their home state of Florida: "We take this very seriously...it's symbolic and a massive honor to be a headliner at Welcome To Rockville. This is the biggest rock festival in North America, so LET'S GO!!!! Thank you to DWP for always believing in us and giving us this incredible opportunity. What I can tell the audience is that myself, Barry, Zach, Eric and our entire crew are going to bring you a performance and experience like no other."

Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains commented, "It's always a good time when we play Rockville. It's been 12 years, so we're looking forward to coming back."

Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil said, "We can't wait to perform for the fans at Welcome To Rockville next year. This festival always brings the high energy, and we're proud to be a part of it. We'll be there - both as artists and fans of the many incredible bands that are performing. See you all there."

Some additional highlights for Welcome To Rockville 2025 will include:

* LINKIN PARK with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong: One of the band's first shows in seven years

* Green Day: Highly anticipated debut at Welcome To Rockville

* Shinedown: Returning to their home state to headline Rockville for the first time

* Good Charlotte: Exclusive Southeast U.S. performance and only their second show since 2019

* Alice In Chains: First Rockville performance since 2013

* Sublime: One of the group's first shows with Jakob Nowell on vocals

* GWAR: Celebrating their 40th anniversary

* Crossfade: One of the first performances in 13 years

* Seven Hours After Violet: One of the first U.S. festival appearances and East Coast debut for the new band from System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian

* Bullet For My Valentine: 20th Anniversary set of their album The Poison

* Trivium: 20th Anniversary set of their album Ascendancy

* Body Count: First Florida show since 2004

* Allt: U.S. debut for the Swedish progressive metalcore band

* The Union Underground: First Florida show since 2001

* Reunion shows for Three Days Grace (with original vocalist Adam Gontier), The Dillinger Escape Plan, It Dies Today, All Shall Perish, Power Trip, Chiodos, Dry Kill Logic, Chimaira, Evans Blue and Snot.

* Home state performances from Shinedown, Trivium, New Found Glory, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Obituary, Underoath, Bodybox.

The full music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2025 is as follows: LINKIN PARK, Green Day, Korn, Shinedown, Bad Omens, Incubus, Rob Zombie, Alice In Chains, Good Charlotte, Pierce The Veil, Sublime, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Halestorm, Mudvayne, I Prevail, 3 Doors Down, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth, Mastodon, BUSH, Chevelle, Taking Back Sunday, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Chiodos, Hollywood Undead, Killswitch Engage, Body Count, New Found Glory, Power Trip, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Blue October, Insane Clown Posse, Sleeping with Sirens, Dayseeker, Underoath, Asking Alexandria, Chimaira, Arch Enemy, Jinjer, Sevendust, Testament, Candlebox, Everclear, We Came As Romans, Kublai Khan TX, P.O.D., Crossfade, Hoobastank, Bowling for Soup, Exodus, GWAR, Quicksand, Deafheaven, August Burns Red, As I Lay Dying, Fit For A King, Bilmuri, Filter, Lit, HEALTH, From Ashes To New, Dorothy, Of Mice & Men, blessthefall, Saosin, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Obituary, All Shall Perish, All That Remains, Whitechapel, Converge, Memphis May Fire, Set It Off, Evans Blue, Finger Eleven, Sunami, ERRA, Invent Animate, Municipal Waste, Attila, After The Burial, The Black Dahlia Murder, Hawthorne Heights, The Plot In You, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Real Friends, Dexter & The Moonrocks, Seven Hours After Violet, Fit For An Autopsy, Incendiary, The Acacia Strain, Nails, Emmure, Gatecreeper, Escape The Fate, Sleep Theory, Snot, Brand of Sacrifice, Pain of Truth, Saving Abel, Alesana, Havok, Boundaries, Shadow of Intent, Sanguisugabogg, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Silent Planet, The Funeral Portrait, Upon A Burning Body, The Union Underground, It Dies Today, Frozen Soul, One Step Closer, Dry Kill Logic, Attack Attack!, Butcher Babies, Angelmaker, Caskets, Left To Suffer, A Skylit Drive, I Set My Friends On Fire, Bleed From Within, Smile Empty Soul, Royale Lynn, NERV, Wind Walkers, Until I Wake, Full of Hell, Harm's Way, Allt, 200 Stab Wounds, PeelingFlesh, Of Virtue, Nevertel, The Pretty Wild, CANDY, Liliac, Return To Dust, Mugshot, Chained Saint, Gates to Hell, Dead Heat, Bodybox, Big Ass Truck and more.

"We can't wait to turn the World Center of Racing back into the World Center of ROCK once again as we will be welcoming back one of the largest rock music festivals in the world, Welcome To Rockville!" said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. "Rockville always delivers a high level of electric energy in the fan friendly festival atmosphere. Rockville will yet again continue its tradition of hosting top-tier bands in rock, metal, and alternative genres. All will take place inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway, which packed the house during the 2024 Rolex 24 in January, a sold-out DAYTONA 500, an action-packed Bike Week with DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, finishing with the penultimate Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August."

Welcome To Rockville Single Day General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owners Club passes are now on sale. In addition, 4-Day Weekend GA, VIP and DOC passes are still available for purchase.

