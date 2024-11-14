The Brian Setzer Orchestra's 'The Dirty Boogie' Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

(Chipster) The Brian Setzer Orchestra is a swing band formed in 1992 by Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer. Their debut self titled album was released in 1994, and was followed up in 1996 with Guitar Slinger. In 1998, for their breakout album The Dirty Boogie, the group covered Louis Prima's "Jump, Jive An' Wail", which originally appeared on Prima's 1957 album The Wildest! and found themselves with a runaway hit! The album's success led to a massive tour which ran from fall of 1998 through the summer of 1999, including a performance at the infamous Woodstock 1999. The Dirty Boogie's success was capped off with a Grammy win for Brian's version of "Sleepwalk" for Best Pop Instrumental in 1999. That would just be the first Grammy that Brian would bring home with the Orchestra.

With the success of the recent Guitar Slinger reissue from the Brian Setzer Orchestra we are now excited to announce for the first time on vinyl since 1998, The Dirty Boogie on December 13th. Remastered on 180g vinyl in two amazing Limited-Edition Colors and in a special gatefold jacket. There are only 300 of the Multi-Color Splatter and 700 of the Seafoam Melt. The Dirty Boogie is the third release from the Brian Setzer Orchestra. As Setzer states about this time, "When the swing revival came, it put me on that wave and it was a great thing for me because it got the sound out there and all of a sudden, I turned around and oh my gosh, everything was just huge." The live tour set featured several Stray Cats hits including "Rock This Town" which got a big band re-working for The Dirty Boogie, along with many other tracks from the new album which were made for the stage.

In addition to Prima's "Jump Jive An' Wail", you'll hear the Grammy Winning version of Santo & Johnny's classic "Sleepwalk", the rockin' title track "The Dirty Boogie", "Since I Don't Have You" by the kyliners, "This Cat's On A Hot Tin Roof", and Bull Moose Jackson's "Nosey Joe" featuring a brilliant guest appearance by Gwen Stefani of No Doubt, to name just a few of the incredible songs on this modern classic.This is the second in a series of three reissues coming from Deko Entertainment with Guitar Slinger already released and Vavoom! coming in early 2025. Pre-order your copy of "The Dirty Boogie" while supplies last here

Tracklist:

This Cat's On A Hot Tin Roof

The Dirty Boogie

This Old House

Let's Live It Up

Sleepwalk

Jump Jive An' Wail

You're The Boss

Rock This Town

Since I Don't Have You

Switchblade 327

Nosey Joe

Hollywood Nocturne

As Long As I'm Singin'

