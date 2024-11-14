Thomas Polychuck's Self-titled Album Coming This Month

(Chipster) Acclaimed guitarist Thomas Polychuck is set to release his highly anticipated self-titled album on Black Friday/November 29, via Deko Entertainment, showcasing music legends Simon Phillips, Virgil Donati, Derek Sherinian, just to name a few. This remarkable project promises a distinctive listening experience that celebrates authenticity and improvisation, particularly within the realms of progressive rock and metal.

In a bold departure from contemporary production methods, Polychuck emphasizes a commitment to organic sound in his forthcoming album. "There are no fake instruments, no MIDI programming and absolutely no drum samples," he states. Instead, listeners can expect an engaging musical journey infused with an abundance of improvisation, especially prevalent in the jazz compositions and prog rock tracks. Each artist contributed their unique voice, resulting in dynamic and spontaneous performances that truly capture the essence of the genres.

To highlight the uniqueness of each performance, the music videos accompanying the album feature distinct solos and performances, demonstrating how improvisation breathes new life into each rendition, setting it apart from the studio versions. Drawing inspiration from the rich sonic landscape of the 1970s, Polychuck employed a range of vintage analog gear, utilizing techniques such as tape recording to impart warmth and character to the sound.

In addition to his innovative approach to production, Thomas Polychuck has assumed the roles of mixer, producer, and mastering engineer for the album, ensuring a cohesive sound that reflects his artistic vision. Fans will also be delighted to find a specially crafted tablature book included with the album, which allows aspiring guitarists to delve into the intricate melodies and solos that define this exceptional work.

Thomas Polychuck's forthcoming self-titled album is not just a collection of songs; it's a commitment to authenticity, spontaneity, and musical exploration across genres. With the collaboration of industry titans and Polychuck's unrivaled passion for music, this release is poised to redefine expectations in the world of contemporary progressive rock and metal.

View the music video for one of the album's highlights, "1316," and see the tracklisting below:

1. Genese

2. The Cyclone (feat Simon Phillips & Derek Sherinian)

3. DieZe 11

4. 1316 (feat Virgil Donati & Derek Sherinian)

5. Construct (feat Derek Sherinian)

6. They Carry On

7. Reality (feat Derek Sherinian)

8. Sign from Beyond the Veil

9. Retold Story (feat Derek Sherinian & Brian Tichy)

