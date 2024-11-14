Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel is an acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, global touring artist, and Grammy Award winner. He is also one of five people ever named a C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the great innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary.

Today, TOMMY has announced the March 21, 2025 release of LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE (C.G.P. Sounds) and the album's first single and live performance video, "The Jolly Swagman," beautifully filmed by Bondi Rocks Media at the Sydney Opera House in his native Australia.

"I wrote 'The Jolly Swagman' for an imaginary character," says TOMMY, "who makes us all happy by clicking his heels in the air while playing the concertina!!"

EMMANUEL is no stranger to iconic stages from Nashville's Ryman Auditorium to London's Royal Festival Hall and Paris' L'Olympia. The legendary entertainer has dazzled audiences across the world. But there's something truly magical about the Sydney Opera House, and the magic of his sold-out performances there has finally been captured on this new EMMANUEL-produced album. It features 16 tracks, four of which are medleys, including his famous "Beatles Medley" (a previous live version of this has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube).

"The moment and power in these hours spent playing music, is perfectly preserved here on this record," says TOMMY. "I hope you can feel the intensity of our musical and spiritual relationship... a bond built on a life freely given to all."

He played two spellbinding shows on the Concert Hall stage in May 2023, with the best of both performances represented here. The setlist showcases the most beloved songs of TOMMY's career-classic compositions like "Tall Fiddler," "Mombasa," and "Country Wide," recent fan favorites like "Fuel" and "Sail On," his now iconic arrangement of "Classical Gas," and his thrilling "Beatles Medley."

"As a 15-year-old boy living in Circular Quay, I spent many a time walking past the Opera House," he says. "I would daydream about what it must be like in there, what it would be like to perform there. After fifty years in the business, we finally got there!"

"Playing the shows for this recording was a dream come true for me," TOMMY adds. "I felt so ready! I was surrounded by my team of brilliant people, and I was looking into the faces of so many loving and happy fans in the concert Hall. The momentum and power in these hours spent playing music, is perfectly captured and preserved here on this record. I hope you can feel the intensity of our musical and spiritual relationship...a bond built on a life freely given to all."

A noted fingerstyle guitarist, EMMANUEL frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords and the bass all at once. You can hear his wizardry captured brilliantly on LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE.

Here's the album's track listing:

1. Countrywide

2. Fuel

3. The Jolly Swagman

4. Deep River Blues

-Doc's Guitar

-Blue Smoke

-Cannonball Rag

5. Song for a Rainy Morning

6. Since We Met

7. Secret Love

8. Drums/Mombasa

9. Gdansk

-Tall Fiddler

10.Smokey Mountain Lullaby

11.Windy & Warm

12.Beatles Medley

-She's A Women

-Please Please Me

-While My Guitar Gently Weeps

-Day Tripper

-Lady Madonna

13. Classical Gas

14. April Sun in Cuba

15. Sail On

16. American Tune

-Waltzing Matilda

Here are TOMMY's North American tour dates for 2024-25.

2024

December 5 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

December 6 - Fort Myers, FL - Babara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

December 7 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

December 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

December 10 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

December 11 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

December 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

December 14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

December 15 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

2025

January 8 - Irvine, CA - Irvine Barclay Theatre

January 9 - Malibu, CA - Smother Theatre @ Lisa Smith Wengler Ctr for the Arts

January 10 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

January 11 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for The Arts

January 12 - Red Bluff, CA - State Theatre for the Arts

March 25 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

March 26 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 27 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

March 28 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

March 30 - Calgary, AB - The Jak Singer Concert Hall

April 1 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

April 2 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for Performing Arts

April 4 - Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

April 5 - Campbell River, BC - Tidemark Theatre

