Blessing Offor Gets Festive With 'Snow Globe'

(PFA) For two-time GRAMMY nominated artist Blessing Offor, the most magical time of the year starts today with his new, self-penned song, "Snow Globe." Written alongside John Thomas Roach and Steven Colyer, the instant classic captures the magic and romance of the holiday season, evoking the feeling of walking through snow dusted cities and markets hand in hand with loved ones.

When I still had some of my vision as a kid, I remember shaking a snow globe and watching the fake snow fall. It always looked like a frozen moment of perfection," shares Blessing. "I wanted to catch that feeling in a song, and maybe give a little backstory to the random couple they always have standing in the middle of that universe."

The release of "Snow Globe" wraps a busy year filled with new music for Blessing. The Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist previously released three new singles, "Autobahn," "Jordans," and "All Over The World," collaborated on the track "Somebody's Child" with global music icon Dolly Parton, and recently wrapped a major North American tour with two-time GRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle after collaborating with her on a new version of her track "These Are The Days."

Since the debut of his album My Tribe, two-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-award winner Blessing Offor has established himself as a true artist's artist with a voice as bright and authentic as his personality. My Tribe debuted in early 2023, and quickly hit Top 20 on THREE Billboard charts. The album's lead single, "Brighter Days" became a bastion of mainstream radio, hitting Top 25 on the mainstream AC radio charts with over 150 million views on TikTok and his duet, "The Goodness" with TobyMac became his first #1. Building on his success, Blessing has also appeared on Good Morning America, Kelly Clarkson and The Jennifer Hudson Show and was named an Amazon Breakthrough Artist and Pandora Artist to Watch.

