BLXST And Anderson .Paak's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance Goes Online

(Orienteer) Last night, BLXST made his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was joined by Anderson .Paak for a rendition of album standout "Dance With The Devil" from his critically acclaimed debut album I'll Always Come Find You. To celebrate this moment, the artist will share a deluxe version of his debut album I'll Always Come Find You and a short musical film, due November 22nd. On this deluxe offering, the multi-hyphenate artist and producer will share five new tracks that expand on the reflective tone of his critically acclaimed debut which tackles the twists and turns of relationships, personal identity, and self-reflection.

Executive produced by Grammy-winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé) I'll Always Come Find You is BLXST's most ambitious project to date. The deluxe edition sees the artist expanding on his 20-track concept album split into four acts where BLXST takes on the character of Birdie, a young man who inherits his father's chauffeur car service upon his sudden passing. While Birdie's focus is on the destination ahead, he's confronted with a constant reminder of the life lessons his father instilled in him throughout experiences unfolding in the backseat. The project sees features from notable rappers and artists such as 2 Chainz, Offset, Kamasi Washington, Fatman Scoop, and now K Camp, DeJ Loaf, and Bino Rideaux on the deluxe version, with each feature fitting seamlessly into the sequencing as if they're characters in the narrative aiding Birdie as he confronts these stark truths.

The album serves as a clear testament to his adept penmanship, a skill he attributes to being born and raised in Los Angeles which has led him to host various writing camps and sessions around the world. Speaking on the city's influence he shares "Understanding the position I play being from L.A., I feel like it's my obligation to bridge that gap and show people different tastes, cultures, music, food, and fashion. It's a big world and I'd be crazy to limit myself to just one thing."

The deluxe edition arrives alongside news of BLXST's donation to Education is Key, demonstrating that superstardom and record label ownership haven't se214vered the South Central native's commitment to bettering his community. In collaboration with the nonprofit, $1 per ticket sold on the I'll Always Come Find You Tour will be donated to provide scholarships for inner-city students in BLXST's hometown of Los Angeles. Beyond scholarships, Education is Key hosts annual community events throughout LA and offers mentorship programs for high school students; with the goal of empowering and developing self-sustainability amongst LA's youth as they transition into young adults.

