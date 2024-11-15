Butcher Babies Launching 'Sincerity' Video

(The Syndicate) Following the launch of their stirring new single "Sincerity", Butcher Babies share a must-watch music video for the imitable track. Directed by the powerhouse duo Heidi Shepherd and Henry Flury, this raw, unrelenting one-take video rips through the shadowed streets of London. A visual that captivates the city's gritty chaos which mirrors the intensity of a metal riff that only Butcher Babies can materialize.
A force in metal for decades, Butcher Babies is embarking on their latest chapter with the release of "Sincerity", a track rooted in wishful thinking. The lyrics dive into trusting someone to be delicate with your feelings, but rather having used those emotions to feed their own ego and benefit. Butcher Babies continues to evolve, pushing boundaries and challenging the norms of the hard rock genre.
Though a release date has yet to be confirmed, there are more plans for new music. Future releases will be available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The instrumentation was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.
Butcher Babies, hailing from Las Vegas, NV, are a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock and heavy metal scene. Formed in 2009, the band is known for its aggressive style and intense live performances. Inspired by metal legends and punk rock attitude, Butcher Babies blend elements of thrash, groove, and melodic metal, creating a unique and ferocious sound.
The band's debut album, Goliath (2013), showcased their raw energy and tight musicianship, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Follow-up albums like "Uncovered" (2014), "Take It Like a Man" (2015), "Lilith" (2017), "Eye for an Eye" and "'Til the World's Blind" (2023 double album) further cemented their reputation, with tracks that highlight their dynamic range and lyrical depth.
Their relentless touring schedule and high-octane performances have taken them across the globe, sharing stages with some of the biggest names in metal. Catch Butcher Babies on the road in the UK/EU this Fall supporting Cradle of Filth.
