Ice Nine Kills And Flat Black Part Of SiriusXM's Octane's First Headbangers Happy Hour

(PR) SiriusXM's Octane (Ch. 37) is hosting its first-ever "Headbangers Happy Hour" - a new live broadcast event for hard rock fanatics - featuring Jose Mangin and star-studded performances and appearances in Los Angeles. Kicking off on November 22 at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, the event will bring Octane's on-air headbanging energy to life with a performance by Flat Black, special guest Ice Nine Kills, and other surprise appearances.
"Headbangers Happy Hour," hosted by Octane's Jose Mangin, will give listeners an exclusive opportunity to experience the channel live and in person like never before and hear from hard rock's biggest stars and rising artists. It will take place from 4-6pm PT and is open to the public and first come, first serve for entry. It will also air live on Octane in cars and on the SiriusXM app.
The fan favorite hard rock and metal channel, Octane, is fueled by spirited music fans of the genre on both ends, creating a tight-knit community and unique listening experience only found on the SiriusXM platform. Listeners turn first to Octane for a deep dive into the latest hits, new artist discovery and 24/7 hard rock music. The leading on-air voice on the channel, Jose Mangin, shares his passion and dedication to the genre by hosting daily music shows and amplifying the newest generation of artists.
You can find more information abut attending Headbangers Happy Hour here.
