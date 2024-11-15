Iron Maiden Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Powerslave' With Limited Edition

(Funhouse) In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Iron Maiden's landmark album Powerslave, BMG have released a limited-edition vinyl pressing to mark this historic record.

As the band's first-ever zoetrope picture disc, featuring unique zoetrope artwork and the 2015 remastered audio of the album, this is a true collector's item. The original sleeve has been expanded and contains new artwork and exclusive 'Powerslave at 40' liner notes from band founder Steve Harris. In addition, there is a Walmart Exclusive version that includes a Lenticular 3D Album Art sized print. Powerslave is available to order now here.

Originally released in September 1984, Iron Maiden's fifth studio album Powerslave was another massive success for the band, charting all around the world including: U.K. #2, Switzerland #3, Norway #4, Germany #5, Sweden #5, New Zealand #11, Austria #15 Canada #21, US #21 and Australia #26, achieving multiple Gold and Platinum discs. It features the iconic singles "2 Minutes To Midnight" and "Aces High" alongside fan favourites "Powerslave" and the epic "Rime of the Ancient Mariner."

Powerslave is beloved by fans and showcased the rapidly evolving ambition, sound and songwriting might of IRON MAIDEN as they were on the fast track to becoming one of the biggest metal bands on the planet; a position they have maintained to this day.

