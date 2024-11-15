Lady A's Hillary Scott And Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Share 'Hard To Wait For Christmas'

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY Award-winner Hillary Scott of Lady A and her eleven-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, are ready to bring on the holiday season with their new track "Hard To Wait For Christmas," a joyous instant holiday classic. Written by Scott, her husband Chris Tyrrell and Eisele Kaye, the idea for the song was sparked by a family conversation about an advent calendar, and how - even for grownups - it's hard to wait for Christmas. Produced by Scott, Tyrrell and Ryan Gore, the song's harmony of brassy trombones and hint of jingle bells ignites the Christmas cheer for all ages and reminisces on the many things that make the holiday season so special.

"We hope this song makes families smile and encourages them to laugh and have fun together as they wait patiently (or not!) for Christmas," shares Scott. "My favorite line from the song is about how it feels better to give than to receive, and if we could say anything about the Christmas season, it is that we hope you have a giving heart. That's what really makes Christmas special - the gift of your time to the people you love, and the gift of your generosity to those in need."

Featuring homemade cookies, sprinkled giggles and countless heartwarming family moments, the video for "Hard To Wait For Christmas" is available to watch below. With behind the scenes clips from the studio recording the song and their Christmas card photoshoot, the family's video including twin sisters Emory and Betsy, perfectly captures the season's wonder and the palpable love that fills the air during the holiday season.

A nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Hillary Scott is one-third of superstar group Lady A, with whom she's earned 11 No. One hits, countless awards including Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards, and took home ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row. Lady A is best known for rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, having now long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. In addition to co-writing chart-topping Lady A hits, including the 11x PLATINUM hit "Need You Now," Scott has also written for artists such as Blake Shelton and Sara Evans, penning Evans' No. One hit, "A Little Bit Stronger." Scott's spirited release from Hillary Scott & The Scott Family claimed the top spot of the Billboard Christian Albums chart with their debut album LOVE REMAINS, with Hillary Scott & The Scott Family earning a GRAMMY Award for the album as well as for the album's chart-topping single, "Thy Will."

Related Stories

News > Hillary Scott