Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'

(Warner) Linkin Park-Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain-proudly present their much-anticipated new album, FROM ZERO. Additionally available until November 21 only is the From Zero (Expanded Edition) digital deluxe album, featuring the full album plus live versions of three From Zero songs recorded in Los Angeles, London and Paris, along with 46 pages of imagery, handwritten lyrics. FROM ZERO marks the group's first full-length offering since 2017, and officially launches the next era of LINKIN PARK.

To celebrate the release, LINKIN PARK will livestream Act 1 from tonight's show at Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The livestream begins at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET at http://lprk.co/saopaulo. The band will return to the road for the second iteration of the From Zero World Tour in 2025. Canvasing the globe, the next leg commences on January 31 in Mexico City, MX, visits major markets around the world, and comes to a close on November 15 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

Among many highlights, FROM ZERO features the new single "Two Faced." On Wednesday, the band surprise-released the hard-hitting music video helmed by Hahn to accompany the song. Holding nothing back, it reups the instantly recognizable elements of the band's signature sound, tempering grainy distortion with chaotic turntable scratching, airtight rhymes, and a cathartic chorus. A gritty riff anchors the track as Shinoda deftly raps on the verses and Armstrong alternates between an arresting refrain and a jarring scream, "I can't hear myself think."

Elsewhere on the album, "Casualty" teems with unbridled aggression. A militant groove-laden guitar crunch seethes atop the breakneck-paced punk beat. Meanwhile, Shinoda and Armstrong lock into a fiery back-and-forth capped off by an unapologetic chant, "I won't be your casualty." Then, there's "IGYEIH," which hinges on the incendiary interplay of unpredictable instrumentation and undeniable vocals. The album concludes with a moment of stark honesty on "Good Things Go." From the jump, Shinoda admits, "Feels like it's rained in my head for a hundred days." Awash in raw feeling, it crescendos towards one last epic exhale.

Adding to the release week celebrations, SiriusXM announced the return of LINKIN PARK Radio, an exclusive pop-up channel available starting today to their subscribers in car on channel 41 through November 17 and on the SiriusXM app through December 14. Next up, LINKIN PARK will officially air the live performance of "The Emptiness Machine" from Allianz Park in São Paulo during the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Be sure to tune in on November 24.

LINKIN PARK ignited this season with "The Emptiness Machine." It has exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months. Thus far, "The Emptiness Machine" has gathered a quarter-of-a-billion global streams and counting. "Heavy Is The Crown" followed fast in the same path, and earlier this month the band delivered a scorching performance of the League of Legends Worlds anthem at the 2024 World Championship opening ceremony at the O2 Arena in London. The band set the final stage for FROM ZERO with the Emily-led "Over Each Other," which Revolver christened "an emotional rocker."



FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024

November 15, 2024 | Allianz Park - Sao Paulo, Brazil

November 16, 2024 | Allianz Park - Sao Paulo, Brazil

December 12, 2024 | Soundstorm Music Festival - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia*



FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2025

*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA - Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5, 2025 | Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1, 2025 | TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11, 2025 | United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27, 2025 | Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15, 2025 | SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19, 2025 | Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 26, 2025 | Venue TBA - Bogota, CO

October 29, 2025 | Venue TBA - Lima, PE

November 1, 2025 | Venue TBA - Buenos Aires, AR

November 5, 2025 | Venue TBA - Santiago, CL

November 8, 2025 | Venue TBA - Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10, 2025 | Venue TBA - Sao Paulo, BR

November 13, 2025 | Venue TBA - Brasilia, BR

November 15, 2025 | Venue TBA - Porto Alegre, BR

