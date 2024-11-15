The Moody Blues' John Lodge Delivers New Christmas Single 'Love Will Conquer All'

(Glass Onyon) John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is to release an exciting new digital single "Love Will Conquer All". The single is the first from John's new extended EP "Love Conquers All", due for release on February 14, 2025, and the EP will be available on CD, Limited Edition 180g Violet Vinyl, and all streaming platforms.

"Love Will Conquer All" was written by John during his recent health challenges, suffering, as he put it, a 'Christmas present he didn't want', a stroke. While he dealt with this personal adversity, and the immense challenge of the work involved to recover, he felt his creativity rising to create this heartwarming Christmas song. "Love Will Conquer All" is a song of love, renewal and healing, and John wanted to share it with everyone in the sincere hope that his journey might just help inspire others.

The song was written by John, and features John on vocals, lead guitar, bass guitar and acoustic guitar. Jon Davison, the singer of the progressive rock band YES, and John's son-in-law, joins him on background vocals, provided the drums and rhythms, and also co-produced the track with John. Lead guitar is provided by Ray Nesbit, John's Front of House Sound on tour, and also an incredible musician too. Finally, John asked his wife to join him on backing vocals, as at the heart of this song is his relationship with Kirsten, and their 56-year marriage... Love Will Conquer All.

"We all have our challenges in life, mine happened last Christmas... but like a phoenix this song appeared and helped me work through some of those difficult days. As I look forward to Christmas this year, I know it was love that got me through, and my Christmas wish for everyone is that they are surrounded with love (and great music) this year."

The song will be released on November 15th to all streaming services, and will also be available as an instant gratification song from the accompanying EP.

The EP "Love Conquers All" will be released on February 14. 2025, and is a collection of deeply moving songs by The Moody Blues' John Lodge. All written during difficult times yet reflecting the positive way in which John sees the world. As John explored his journey of healing, he invited different musicians to collaborate with him on each song, making each song unique, yet at the same time they all carry the same message... that love does conquer all.

"Love will Conquer All", "Whispering Angels", and "Sunset Over Cocohatchee Bay" were all written through personal health challenges, and "In These Crazy Times", and "The Sun Will Shine", originally written in lockdown, have been reimagined and remixed for 2024, reflecting how this time is now firmly in the past.

"Whispering Angels" was written by John and his son-in-law Jon Davison, of YES, and Jon features on all the tracks on the release. "Love Will Conquer All" is an almost Christmas song full of hope, plus there are guest appearances on the album by Geoff Downes of YES, Tim Maple, Dave Colquhoun, Ray Nesbit, John's 10,000 Light Years Band, and also John's wife, Kirsten and son, Kristian.

John will be on a short tour in the USA starting November 12th in Clarksburg, WV, and finishing November 19th in Royal Oak, MI, and is currently making plans for further dates in the USA in February and March, and if all goes to plan, dates in the UK in 2025.

JOHN LODGE - NOVEMBER 2024 TOUR DATES

Nov 12, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Clarksburg, WV

Nov 14, Historic Park Theatre & Event Center, Cranston, RI

Nov 15, Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Nov 17, Temple Live at Columbus Athenaeum, Columbus, OH

Nov 19, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

