The Offspring's CBS Mornings Appearance Goes Online

(fcc) The Offspring's feature interview on CBS Mornings that aired earlier today and is now available online here. Dexter Holland (lead vocalist & rhythm guitarist) and Noodles ( lead guitarist) chatted with CBS' Jamie Yuccas for a 5 minute piece discussing all things The Offspring.
Starting the interview Jamie met the band at the airport where they boarded Dexter's plane and they took a quick flight near Catalina Island in SoCal. They then headed to the band's recording studio where they sat down and talked about the band's legacy from the first meeting as a band to their recent album SUPERCHARGED.
Finally Jamie joined them at the rehearsal space where she got to sit in while the band practiced for their upcoming performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Watch the performance below.
The performance was just one of many press appearances the band has had in celebration of SUPERCHARGED including a full feature on frontman Dexter Holland in Men's Health where he talks about his fitness routine, his love of aviation and his dissertation to finish his PHD at USC.
Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album
