Armani White Streams New Track 'TTSO'

11-16-2024
(Def Jam) Continuing a meteoric rise as a Philadelphia's next hip-hop heavy hitter, charismatic, Platinum-selling, West Philly artist Armani White unleashes a brand-new single entitled "TTSO".

Armani initially teased "TTSO" on social media, lighting up both Instagram and TikTok in the process with over a million views. The track laces a head-nodding beat with a triumphant loop, underscoring his upbeat and unbreakable flow. Once again, he drops braggadocios bars with swagger and style. It climaxes on an anthemic chant, "throw that sh*t on."

The new song arrives in the wake of last year's Road to CASABLANCO. EP. It ushered him to the forefront of the mainstream, posting up over half-a-billion streams and counting anchored by the success of the platinum selling viral hit "BILLIE EILISH." Inciting critical acclaim from XXL and more, Billboard chronicled how, "Despite his big, bright smile and sweet demeanor, Armani White has been through some of life's toughest battles." HipHopDX raved, "The greatest strength of this project is how it positions Armani as able to hang on records with multiple generations." HotNewHipHop assured, "This project alone showcases Armani's lyrical strength."

Among other accolades, he has also delivered showstopping performances at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, MTV EMAS, Dick Clark's NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE, Streamy's and beyond. Plus, BET christened him a "BET Amplified Artist," and MTV touted him as a Global PUSH artist.

