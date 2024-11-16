George Jones' Lost Nashville Sessions Now Available

(2911) With excitement peaking, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions is available today, offering fans a long-awaited treasure trove of music from the legendary George Jones. This album features sixteen tracks, blending beloved classics with rare gems from Jones' extensive catalog. Fans will recognize favorites like "The Race Is On," "The Grand Tour," "White Lightnin'," and "Tender Years." The collection also highlights lesser-known recordings of songs such as "Old Brush Arbors," "She's Mine," "Four-O-Thirty-Three," and more, providing a fresh glimpse into Jones' iconic career.
"Music truly is the gift that keeps on giving," say Nancy Jones. "Even after all these years, we're still able to bring new George Jones music to his fans. This collection features sixteen tracks, including fan favorites in fresh, previously unheard versions. I'm excited to share these special recordings with everyone who has cherished his music."
Originally recorded by Jones in the 1970s for radio, these tracks have been carefully restored to twenty-first-century quality, preserving Jones' signature sound with subtle enhancements in instrumentation and background vocals.
These recordings were initially made exclusively for artist promotion, often completed in just one or two takes with an announcer's voice between songs. Once aired, the tapes were often discarded or destroyed by the stations. Country Rewind Records President and Executive Producer Thomas Gramuglia discovered the original boxed master tapes and recognized that true fans would appreciate hearing these timeless recordings despite their poor condition after years of neglect. With the help of co-executive producer Rex Allen Jr. and producer Paul Martin, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions provides a unique collection of George Jones' music that showcases his emotional depth and lasting influence on country music.
