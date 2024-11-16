J Balvin and Ellie Goulding Join Hugel, Topic, Arash, and Daecolm on 'I Adore You'

(Interscope) French DJ, producer and Latin House Instigator, HUGEL has once again teamed up with renowned German/Croatian DJ and producer Topic, and platinum-selling Swedish artist Arash to release the highly-anticipated edition of their single, "I ADORE YOU (with J Balvin & Ellie Goulding)." Following the overnight success of the original track's release, global icons Ellie Goulding and J Balvin have teamed up with the trio to breathe new life into the track, out now via Astralwerks.

The new collaboration features Balvin and Goulding's instantly recognizable vocals, infusing the Afro house track with a viscerally addictive Latin vibe. Alongside garnering over 150 million combined global streams since its original release, "I ADORE YOU" has been praised and played by industry tastemakers, like Diplo, across the globe.

A pioneer of the Latin House movement and multi-gold and platinum selling artist, HUGEL seamlessly blends his signature sound into Topic's infectious melodies while Arash, celebrated for his fusion of Persian and Western music styles, adds a distinctive touch to the mix. The three artists, revered for their innovative spirits, come together to bring a sound that promises to resonate globally.

"I ADORE YOU (With J Balvin & Ellie Goulding)" pulsates with an immersive blend of electrifying beats and an irresistible rhythm. Daecolm's captivating vocals elevate the track, delivering an infectious hook that lingers long after the music stops. From the very first note, listeners are drawn into a sonic journey that expertly marries nostalgia with a modern twist. Balvin's Latin influence entangles itself in the undeniable rhythm while Goulding's powerful vocals add a pop-like irresistibility to the track that will resonate with fans of all genres globally.

This rendition of the track highlights the remarkable talent, creativity, and collaborative spirit of these artists, each bringing their unique style to the forefront of the genre-bending single.

