Randall King Gives 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' A Western Swning Makeover

(WMN) Randall King lends his signature baritones to a new rendition of the holiday classic, "I'll Be Home For Christmas," available now. "A little western Swing for Christmas this year? Try that on for size," King shares with a grin.

"I'll Be Home For Christmas" arrives as the Texan's final release of 2024, as he prepares to conclude a year that marked both professional and personal highs - beginning with the launch of his sophomore album Into The Neon in January and capped by his recent engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Warthan.

Into The Neon arrived on January 26 to critical acclaim from Grammy.com, Billboard and more, leaving Texas Monthly stating "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable" and Holler lauding King as "the genre's neo-traditional figurehead." The album yielded King's debut single, "I Could Be That Rain," which arrived as the most-added single at country radio, with 59 total adds to-date.

King stayed true to his road warrior reputation this year, headlining over 130 shows across the country, in addition to his 10-show Into The Neon - International Tour which included six sold-out shows in Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands and more.

He'll wind down the year with appearances at National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, including his annual Tonk Vegas show at Stoney's Rockin' Country on Dec. 8 with special guests Drake Milligan, Kylie Frey, Jenna Paulette, Brittany Warthan, Wynn Williams, Clay Hollis and Tyler Halverson.

